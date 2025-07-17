NCERT's revised class 8 social science textbook detailing 'brutality' of Mughal rulers draws mixed reactions

NEW DELHI: The NCERT's revised Class 8 social science textbook has replaced existing lessons on the Mughal Empire with those detailing the religious persecution and other brutalities committed by the Empire in India, sparking controversy.
'Exploring Society: India and Beyond,' released for use in the academic year 2025-2026, offers a multidisciplinary understanding of history, geography, economics and governance, said an official release from NCERT.
With a disclaimer stating that no one should be blamed for the past, the book details the wrongdoings of Muslim rulers.
Emperor Akbar has been held responsible for ordering the massacre of 30,000 people after Chittorgarh city was seized in 1568; Babur has been portrayed as "a ruthless conqueror"; King Aurangazeb has been accused of ordering the destruction of temples in Somnath and Mathura, while Alauddin Khilji’s force allegedly launched attacks on Srirangam and Chidambaram temples.
Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj has been credited with rebuilding the destroyed temples and safeguarding Hindu traditions.
The book also details the economic exploitation of Indians under both Mughal rule and British rule.
The NCERT release said, "All the facts presented in this textbook are based on well-known primary and secondary academic sources. However, in order to avoid any prejudice and misunderstanding, 'A Note on History’s Darker Periods' on Page 20 has been added for the benefit of learners."
The textbook received mixed reactions online. While one section claimed that these new books mark the 'end of Mughal glorification', another pointed out that the difference between education and propaganda have begun to blur.
Social media user Mahesh Sahu posted, "Not saffronisation, it’s de-greenwashing of history. It’s just the beginning, the truth must go further."
Another user, Dharmaji Boka said, "History reclaimed: Mughal atrocities revealed!"
X user Anees wrote, "The BJP is turning school textbooks into RSS hatred tools. Intellectuals and opposition should raise a voice against NCERT."
Dr Subair Khan posted, "It’s no longer about facts! It’s about an agenda. The line between education and politics is clearly getting blurred."