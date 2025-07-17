Parliament canteen menu in for healthy makeover

NEW DELHI: During this Monsoon Session, lawmakers can match any healthy discussions in Parliament with a healthy diet in the canteen. Ragi, millets, and jowar add a twist to traditional idlis and upmas, while grilled fish with vegetables is one of the culinary choices.

To support healthier lifestyles, Parliament has unveiled a revamped ‘Health Menu’ in its canteens, aiming to offer meals that are appetising and rich in nutrition.

Sources said the updated culinary offering combines traditional Indian cuisine with health-conscious options, promoting healthier lifestyle habits among MPs, officials, and visitors alike.

The brainchild of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, the revised menu and other subsidiary initiatives seek to enhance the health and well-being of visitors to the canteens.

More varieties of fibre-rich salads and protein-packed soups, which are in high demand during the session, will be available, featuring mouth-watering organic flavours.

However, traditional curries and elaborate ‘thali’ selections will, of course, continue to feature in the menu.

A senior official told this newspaper, “Almost every dish has been carefully crafted, after considering the benefits of the ingredients. The dishes are low in carbohydrates, sodium, and calories, while being rich in essential nutrients, fibre and protein. The Health Menu lists the calorie count alongside each item.”