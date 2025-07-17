PM Modi to visit West Bengal on July 18, inaugurate development projects

KOLKATA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit West Bengal on Friday, where he will address a BJP rally in Durgapur, besides laying the foundation stone and inauguration of multiple development projects worth over Rs 5000 crore.

With the Assembly elections in West Bengal due in April-May next year, Modi’s visit assumes political significance, especially because it coincides with Trinamool Congress Chief Mamata Banerjee’s Martyrs Day rally at Kolkata on July 21.

According to political observers, since it is the last Martyrs Day rally of the Trinamool Congress before the Assembly polls, Banerjee is all set to use this platform to give a clear political message to her main political rival, the BJP and is also expected to announce some new schemes to lure voters.

In this context, Modi’s speech in the public meeting at Durgapur will catch everyone’s attention.

On Wednesday, Banerjee held a protest march in Kolkata against the alleged harassment and torture of Bengali-speaking people in several BJP-ruled states.