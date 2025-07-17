Ranchi court rejects Health Minister’s plea for exemption from personal appearance in yoga teacher defamation case

RANCHI: In a major setback to State Health Minister Irfan Ansari, a Ranchi court has rejected his petition seeking exemption from personal appearance in a case involving alleged objectionable remarks made against yoga teacher Rafia Naz.

The Special MP-MLA court of Judicial Magistrate Sarthak Sharma dismissed the petition, filed by Ansari in May 2023, after hearing arguments from both sides on Wednesday. With the rejection of his plea, Minister Ansari is now required to appear before the court in person.

Rafia Naz’s counsel, advocate Jitendra Kumar Verma, opposed the exemption request, arguing that since the minister’s official residence is in Ranchi, there was no reasonable ground to avoid appearing in person. A detailed hearing was also conducted on the defence’s plea for exemption.

Notably, Rafia Naz had filed a complaint on August 19, 2020, alleging that Minister Ansari made derogatory remarks about her attire during a television appearance on a private news channel. According to the complaint, the remarks not only harmed her reputation but also offended religious sentiments.

Ansari has been accused of outraging the modesty of a woman, inciting public unrest, and defamation. The court has taken cognizance of the charges related to defamation and insult with intent to provoke a breach of peace. Summons have already been issued for his appearance.