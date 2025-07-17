Return of MLA Amit Chavda signals Congress’s reliance on old guard amid Gujarat crisis

AHMEDABAD: In a bid to rejuvenate its sagging fortunes in Gujarat, the Congress party has reinstated Anklav MLA Amit Chavda as the state president on Thursday, marking his second term in the role.

Alongside, tribal leader and former Union Minister Tushar Chaudhary has been appointed as the Leader of the Opposition in the Gujarat Assembly.

The appointments come at a critical juncture for the Congress, which has been on a consistent losing streak in both state and national elections.

Chavda’s reappointment comes after the abrupt resignation of Shaktisinh Gohil, who stepped down just four hours after the bypoll results for Kadi and Visavadar were announced.

Shailesh Parmar had been holding the fort as acting president since then. Chavda, who is also the relative of senior Congress leader Bharatsinh Solanki, previously held the post between 2018 and 2021, before resigning following the party’s poor performance in the local body elections.

His return is the result of high-level deliberations held in Delhi on July 10, where Gujarat Congress veterans were summoned to discuss leadership changes.