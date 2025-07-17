SC declines to stay KEAM 2024 admission process; govt to stick with old mark formula this year

NEW DELHI/T’PURAM : The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to interfere with this year’s admission process based on the revised mark list of the Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical (KEAM) entrance exam.

However, it agreed to examine the question of law raised with regard to the power to change the formula to standardise the marks of different boards. The bench posted the matter after four weeks, asking the state government to file its counter.

With this, it has become clear that the state government’s revised mark standardisation formula, which it says would provide a level playing field for state syllabus students, would not be operative this year.

“The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has set a deadline of August 14 to wind up the admission process. The government has informed the apex court that it would challenge the High Court verdict only if the AICTE extends the deadline,” Higher Education Minister R Bindu said.

At least 30 days are required to complete the allotment process. Besides, chances of a backlash from students and parents over admission delay may prompt the government to settle for the rank list prepared on the basis of the old formula this year.

“At any cost, the government intends to implement the revised mark standardisation method for next year’s engineering entrance exam,” Bindu said. Meanwhile, the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) has extended the deadline for candidates to submit online options till July 18. On Wednesday, the CEE published the final category list of students eligible for community reservation and fee benefits for engineering and pharmacy courses, indicating that the admission process has already been set in motion.