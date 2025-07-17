'Sensitive matter,' making efforts to reach 'mutually agreeable solution' with Yemen: MEA on Nimisha Priya case

NEW DELHI: India on Thursday said it is in touch with Yemeni authorities as well as certain friendly nations as part of efforts to reach a "mutually agreeable solution" in the case relating to Nimisha Priya, an Indian nurse on death row in Yemen.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the government is making concerted efforts to seek more time for Priya's family to reach some kind of an understanding with the family of the Yemeni man Priya is convicted of killing.

The 38-year-old Indian national's execution was scheduled for July 16, but it was postponed following intervention of Indian officials.

She is presently lodged in a jail in Sana'a, the Yemeni capital city that is under the control of Iran-backed Houthis.

"This is a sensitive matter and the government of India has been offering all possible assistance in the case," Jaiswal said at his weekly media briefing.

The nurse, hailing from Kollengode in Kerala's Palakkad district, has been found guilty of murdering a Yemeni citizen in July, 2017.

In 2020, a Yemeni court handed her the death sentence and the country's Supreme Judicial Council dismissed her appeal in November 2023.

"We have provided legal assistance and appointed a lawyer to assist the family. We have also arranged regular consular visits and been in constant touch with the local authorities and the family members to resolve the issue.

"This included concerted efforts in recent days to seek more time for the family of Nimisha Priya to reach a mutually agreeable solution with the other party," the MEA spokesperson said.

Jaiswal said local authorities in Yemen have postponed carrying out Priya's sentence that was scheduled for July 16.