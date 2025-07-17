Shah flags research on camel milk’s medicinal value, lauds Rajasthan’s push for cooperative growth

JAIPUR: Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah made several key announcements during his visit to Rajasthan while participating in the Co-operation and Employment Festival held in Dadiya on Thursday.

Addressing the gathering, Shah said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, unprecedented work is being carried out in the field of cooperation.

“Over the past 100 years, the cooperative sector has played a significant role in India’s development. The coming decade will belong to this sector,” he said. Highlighting the sector’s contribution, he added that cooperative institutions account for nearly 20 per cent of wheat and paddy procurement in the country.

Touching on innovation, Shah mentioned ongoing research into the medicinal properties of camel milk, stating it could open new avenues in medicine and nutrition. During the event, he flagged off 100 new vehicles for the Rajasthan Police and visited an exhibition showcasing cooperative sector products.

As part of the event, Amit Shah distributed appointment letters to newly recruited government employees. He also virtually inaugurated 24 grain warehouses with a capacity of 500 metric tonnes each and 64 millet centres. Under the Gopal Credit Card Scheme, loans worth Rs 12 crore were distributed to 1,400 cattle rearers.