Surat teen dies by suicide after harassment by minor; incident sparks community tension

AHMEDABAD: In a case from Surat’s Katargam area, a 19-year-old tuition teacher, Nenu Vavadia, died by suicide after alleged sustained harassment, threats, and extortion by a minor boy and his father.

The incident, which unfolded on the evening of July 16, has now spiralled into a two-community flashpoint, pitting two prominent groups against each other, with police arrests, political demands, and social media firestorms intensifying the fallout.

According to the FIR lodged on Tuesday, the victim’s father alleged that a minor boy who used to drop his niece at the tuition class where Nenu taught, began stalking and harassing her.

The complaint states the minor allegedly pressured her repeatedly to enter into a relationship, abused her over the phone, and even demanded a ransom of Rs 30,000. When the girl's father confronted the boy’s father, he allegedly sided with his son, verbally abused Nenu’s father, and failed to intervene.

On Wednesday, Singanpore police detained the minor and arrested his father, both of whom have been booked under charges related to abetment of suicide, extortion, and harassment. The father was produced before court and remanded to one-day custody, while the minor remains under questioning.

Preliminary investigations reveal that the boy had allegedly been persistently following Nenu to and from her tuition classes, using vulgar language and threats to mentally torture her.