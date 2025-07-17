Surat teen dies by suicide after harassment by minor; incident sparks community tension

AHMEDABAD: In a case from Surat’s Katargam area, a 19-year-old tuition teacher, Nenu Vavadia, died by suicide after alleged sustained harassment, threats, and extortion by a minor boy and his father.
The incident, which unfolded on the evening of July 16, has now spiralled into a two-community flashpoint, pitting two prominent groups against each other, with police arrests, political demands, and social media firestorms intensifying the fallout.
According to the FIR lodged on Tuesday, the victim’s father alleged that a minor boy who used to drop his niece at the tuition class where Nenu taught, began stalking and harassing her.
The complaint states the minor allegedly pressured her repeatedly to enter into a relationship, abused her over the phone, and even demanded a ransom of Rs 30,000. When the girl's father confronted the boy’s father, he allegedly sided with his son, verbally abused Nenu’s father, and failed to intervene.
On Wednesday, Singanpore police detained the minor and arrested his father, both of whom have been booked under charges related to abetment of suicide, extortion, and harassment. The father was produced before court and remanded to one-day custody, while the minor remains under questioning.
Preliminary investigations reveal that the boy had allegedly been persistently following Nenu to and from her tuition classes, using vulgar language and threats to mentally torture her.
In a statement to the local media, Nenu’s father said, “My daughter was abused and threatened repeatedly. Despite informing the boy’s father, he supported his son and even abused me. My daughter was so mentally tortured that she saw no way out but to end her life.”
As the police tightened their case, the incident ignited sharp tension between two communities. The accused father and son belong to Gujarat’s influential Rabari (cattle rearers) community, while the deceased girl is from the Patidar community.
Social media platforms exploded with viral messages and chat screenshots allegedly exchanged between the victim and the accused. While some groups are portraying the messages to defend the accused, others led by the girl’s father have circulated counter messages demanding strict legal action.
Amid mounting tensions, the Patidar community publicly urged the Chief Minister of Gujarat to ensure an impartial probe. Patidar leader Mathur Savani said, “We’ve written to the Chief Minister, demanding action against the police for any negligence and seeking justice for a young girl who took her life due to unchecked social harassment,” he said.
As the investigation deepens, what began as a tragic suicide has now turned into a case entwined with harassment, alleged extortion, community fault lines, and demands for administrative accountability.
(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)