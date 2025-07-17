Thief falls asleep after temple heist, caught in morning

RANCHI: In an unusual incident, a thief entered a temple in West Singhbhum, filled up his bag with stolen goods, and was preparing to make an escape, when sleep caught up. Instead of fleeing, he fell asleep in the temple itself. When the priest came to the temple in the morning, he found the stranger sleeping and called the police.

The thief was later awakened by cops, arrested and sent to jail, with all the stolen goods recovered. The incident took place at Kali temple in the weekly market area at Noamundi in West Singhbhum.

The thief, identified as Veer Nayak, broke open the lock on the temple’s back door and entered the premises with the intent to steal.

According to cops, the thief was probably under the influence of liquor due to which he might have fallen asleep inside the temple. “During interrogation, the thief said that he does not remember what happened and how he fell asleep after collecting the valuables,” police said. He, however, told that he consumed lot of alcohol with his friends on Monday night before breaking into the temple.