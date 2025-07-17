Uttar Pradesh's 'zero-tolerance' policy: 238 criminals killed, over 9,000 injured since 2017

LUCKNOW: The Uttar Pradesh Police has recorded nearly 15,000 encounters since 2017 in pursuit of its policy of zero tolerance towards crime. While over 9,000 suffered gunshot injuries in the leg, 238 were killed during operations targeting fugitives and repeat offenders, officials said on Thursday.

Director General of Uttar Pradesh Police Rajeev Krishna said the department has maintained an aggressive crackdown on crime.

"Over the last eight years, 14,973 operations have been carried out, resulting in the arrest of 30,694 criminals. Of them, 9,467 who attacked police were shot in the leg, while 238 were killed in encounters," Krishna said.

To counter allegations that the state police's encounter spree was a 'cover' to hide their failure to nab the real culprits, the Uttar Pradesh government issued new guidelines on encounters last year, to make them more 'transparent'.

Under the new guidelines, videography of the encounter spot and postmortem examination were made mandatory, among other things. A panel of two doctors were to carry out a postmortem of the dead body and the same would be videographed. Moreover, the FSL (forensic science laboratory) team would also be examining the encounter site.

The investigation would not be given to the police station under whose jurisdiction the encounter had taken place and the investigating officer would be at least one rank above the officials involved in the encounter, the guidelines stipulated.

The new guideline made it clear that the next of kin of the person killed in the encounter must be informed immediately, and the weapons used in the encounter would have to be surrendered so that they too could be examined to ensure transparency.