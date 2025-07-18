AAP govt in hot water in Punjab as farmer unions oppose land pooling; BJP, Congress give tactical support to stir

CHANDIGARH: The political scenario in Punjab is heating up once again. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government now finds itself in hot water as farmer unions in the state gear up to take a stand against the controversial land pooling scheme. This agitation is set to reshape the political dynamics in the state.

A tractor march is scheduled for July 30, followed by a grand rally on August 24. What’s particularly intriguing this time is that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), along with the Congress, Shiromani Akali Dal and Left parties, is stepping in to provide tactical support for the farmers' agitation — a noteworthy turn of events since these unions have historically opposed the saffron party.

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Friday held a meeting with representatives of all political parties to explain their stance on the land pooling policy, which they perceive will turn farmers from 'landlords to landless'. This meeting was attended by representatives of the Congress, BJP, Shiromani Akali Dal and communist parties among others. In similar meetings convened by the SKM during the course of the 2020-21 farmer protests at the Delhi border, leaders of the saffron party were not invited.

Senior SKM leader and President of BKU Lakhowal Harinder Singh Lakhowal told The New Indian Express that the SKM invited all political parties for the meeting including the AAP but the latter did not send a representative. The BJP was represented by Kewal Dhillon. "It was decided in the meeting that the farmers unions and all others are opposed to the land pooling scheme recently floated by the ruling AAP. Thus, on July 30, a tractor march will be held in villages where land is being acquired mainly around Ludhiana as the government wants to acquire 24,000 acres in that belt. Then, on August 24, a big rally will be held at Mullapur Dhakha near Ludhiana, where farmers from across the state will come," he said.

"When representatives of political parties came to attend our meeting, we told them categorically that we welcome their tactical support but they will not be allowed to share the stage with farmer leaders. We did not allow it even during the protest against the three now repealed farm laws on the borders of Delhi," he said. He added that the state government should call a special assembly session and cancel all the water agreements besides implementing the recently announced agriculture policy.