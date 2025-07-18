Benefits never reached poor under RJD-Congress rule, alleges PM Modi at Bihar rally

PATNA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday urged people to save Bihar from the "bad intentions" of the RJD and Congress, accusing both parties of doing politics in the name of the poor, backwards, Dalits and Adivasis over the years.

“What to speak of giving equal rights to the poor, backwards, Dalits and Adivasis, they cannot give even respect to the people outside their families,” Modi commented in a public rally in Bihar Motihari, while obliquely targeting RJD chief Lalu Prasad after a portrait of Babasaheb Bhim Rao Ambedkar was placed near his feet by one of his supporters during his birthday celebrations.

Avoiding responding to the allegations being made by RJD and its allies about the ongoing special intensive revision (SIR) of the election rolls in Bihar, Modi said that RJD had put the brakes on the development of Bihar as even benefits were not reaching the poor when RJD and Congress were in power.

He said that UPA released only around Rs 2 lakh crore when it was in power at the centre as it was taking revenge against Bihar’s NDA government headed by Nitish Kumar and the state itself.

PM said, “I stopped this old politics as the central assistance to Bihar increased manifold after the formation of the NDA government at the Centre in 2014.”