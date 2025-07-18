BJP leader Shyamlal Dhakad murdered in his sleep at home in MP's Mandsaur district

BHOPAL: A ruling BJP leader, Shyamlal Dhakad, was allegedly murdered in his sleep at his house in western Madhya Pradesh’s Mandsaur district on Friday.

The incident came to light at around 9 a.m., when his son went to serve tea to Dhakad (45), who had slept the previous night in a room built on the terrace of their single-storeyed house.

Dhakad, the vice president of BJP’s Budha Mandal in the state’s deputy Chief Minister and four-time MLA Jagdish Devda’s Malhargarh assembly constituency, was found lying dead on his bed, bleeding profusely from the head.

“Though the autopsy report is awaited, on-the-spot investigations strongly suggest that the unidentified assassin attacked Dhakad on the head with some sharp-edged weapon repeatedly, causing multiple wounds, which led to his death,” Mandsaur district police superintendent Abhishek Anand told TNIE.

“Dhakad slept in the room built on the first-floor terrace daily. He was murdered in the same room. A shed was constructed by Dhakad’s family in the house premises. It seems that the unidentified assassin climbed to Dhakad’s room through that shed only,” the SP of Mandsaur added.

Multiple police teams have been constituted to search for vital clues that will help crack the gruesome killing.

Dhakad had been an active BJP worker since 2021 and was currently the vice president of the party’s Budha Mandal under the jurisdiction of Nahargarh police station in the Malhargarh assembly constituency.