Calcutta HC orders traffic restrictions on TMC's martyrs day rally

KOLKATA: The Calcutta High Court on Friday ordered traffic control in Kolkata during the Trinamool Congress’ martyrs day rally on July 21.

The court imposed certain restrictions on the movement of processions to the 21 July manch at Esplanade on Monday with an aim to give office goers a respite.

The police have been instructed to make sure there are no traffic jams between 9 am and 11 am on roads leading to the Calcutta High Court, Central Kolkata, and within a 5 km radius. The Kolkata Police Commissioner will be responsible for ensuring this.

Justice Tirthankar Ghosh ordered that there should be no processions or gatherings on city roads between 9 am and 11 am on Monday when people go to office. However, the high court did not restrict processions to the city till 8 in the morning.

Justice Ghosh, responding to the Trinamool Congress counsel’s claim that 10 lakh people would gather in the city on Monday, stated that the city could not handle such a large gathering.

Justice Ghosh feared that the entire north Kolkata would be cut off from the city if the police imposed traffic restrictions on Bidhan Sarani, Amherst Street and Strand Road that connected the city to the Howrah railway station.

The court had also observed yesterday that Trinamool should consider an alternative location other than the Esplanade premises from next year.