Fake social media accounts fuelling caste tensions: UP CM Yogi Adityanath

LUCKNOW: While hailing tribal communities as the foundation of Indian civilisation, preservers of Sanatan values, and defenders of the nation for centuries, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday warned against rising attempts to allegedly incite caste conflict through fake social media accounts.

Calling for immediate action to stop such divisive agendas, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister said fake social media accounts were being blatantly used by divisive forces to spark caste-based tensions and vitiate the social atmosphere.

In his address, the Chief Minister emphasised that tribal society had always been the bedrock of India's Sanatan tradition. He highlighted its enduring role in defending the nation and safeguarding cultural values across eras.

Elaborating with references from the Ramayana and other historical events, Yogi said: “When Lord Rama was in exile and Goddess Sita was abducted, it was the tribal community that stood by him to fight the might of demon king Ravana even in the absence of Ayodhya’s army. Similarly, Maharana Pratap reorganised his army in the forests of the Aravalli Range with the support of tribal groups and resisted Emperor Akbar. Chhatrapati Shivaji, too, relied on the Vanvasi (forest dwellers) society to lay the foundation of the Hindavi Swarajya.”

The Chief Minister hailed Birsa Munda as a key figure of India’s national awakening, asserting that tribal communities have consistently played a vital role in protecting India’s spiritual and cultural legacy. “While we often associate the struggle for independence with recent history, the tribal society has been fighting for Sanatan Dharma through ages.”