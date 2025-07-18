Fake social media accounts fuelling caste tensions: UP CM Yogi Adityanath
LUCKNOW: While hailing tribal communities as the foundation of Indian civilisation, preservers of Sanatan values, and defenders of the nation for centuries, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday warned against rising attempts to allegedly incite caste conflict through fake social media accounts.
Calling for immediate action to stop such divisive agendas, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister said fake social media accounts were being blatantly used by divisive forces to spark caste-based tensions and vitiate the social atmosphere.
In his address, the Chief Minister emphasised that tribal society had always been the bedrock of India's Sanatan tradition. He highlighted its enduring role in defending the nation and safeguarding cultural values across eras.
Elaborating with references from the Ramayana and other historical events, Yogi said: “When Lord Rama was in exile and Goddess Sita was abducted, it was the tribal community that stood by him to fight the might of demon king Ravana even in the absence of Ayodhya’s army. Similarly, Maharana Pratap reorganised his army in the forests of the Aravalli Range with the support of tribal groups and resisted Emperor Akbar. Chhatrapati Shivaji, too, relied on the Vanvasi (forest dwellers) society to lay the foundation of the Hindavi Swarajya.”
The Chief Minister hailed Birsa Munda as a key figure of India’s national awakening, asserting that tribal communities have consistently played a vital role in protecting India’s spiritual and cultural legacy. “While we often associate the struggle for independence with recent history, the tribal society has been fighting for Sanatan Dharma through ages.”
Taking a firm stance against the alleged divisive forces, the UP CM condemned attempts to fuel caste and communal tensions through fake social media accounts. Recalling a specific incident, he said that a few years ago, there was a case of arson.
“I had told the district authorities that such an act of arson could not be the handiwork of a particular community. The investigation later confirmed that the person involved in the incident was donning a saffron scarf and was shouting ‘Ya Allah’. Such deceptive elements must be exposed and excluded from society if we have to protect national unity,” he asserted.
CM Yogi added that the same forces, who spread caste-based hatred online, had also allegedly tried to provoke tribal communities against the nation. “Such elements must face strict action,” he maintained.
The CM said previous governments had failed to extend governance and essential services to tribal communities. “Where communication breaks down, conflict begins,” he said, adding that after 2017, the UP government granted revenue village status to tribal Vantangiya villages, where residents had been denied voting rights since 1947.
“We ensured delivery of ration cards, land leases, pensions, and development schemes to tribal regions in Sonbhadra, Chandauli, Mirzapur, and the Terai areas bordering Nepal.”
Describing tribal society as the true embodiment of India’s Sanatan tradition, CM Yogi Adityanath said: “Tribal communities live in complete harmony with nature, reflecting the essence of Vedic teachings in their everyday lives.”
Underscoring the significance of social harmony, the CM emphasised that the ongoing Kanwar Yatra embodied unity transcending caste, creed, and sect. “Today, the Yatra is progressing peacefully and with devotion, yet some label it as unruly. These are the same forces that try to mislead and provoke tribal communities. We must remain alert to such divisive elements,” he warned.
Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi for declaring November 15 as Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas (Tribal Pride Day), the Chief Minister said the move had instilled a sense of respect and recognition in tribal communities. “They are our original society. Tribal Pride Day is a gesture of gratitude and a bridge of communication with them,” he noted.