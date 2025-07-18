Federation of Indian Pilots slaps legal notice on Reuters and WSJ over reports on Air India crash

NEW DELHI: The Federation of Indian Pilots (FIP), which represents 5,000-plus professional pilots and some aviation professionals, on Friday evening sent legal notices to both Reuters and the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) in connection with their recent articles on the Dreamliner crash in Ahmedabad in which 260 people lost their lives.

The notice referred to a Reuters article on July 17 headlined 'Air India cockpit recording suggests captain cut fuel to engines before crash, source says'. The article had credited WSJ for first reporting that the senior pilot was responsible for the crash. The WSJ report earlier in the day, was titled, 'New details in Air India crash probe shift focus to senior pilot'.

Referring to the Reuters report, the notice says, “It attributes speculative and unverified conclusions concerning the conduct of the pilots operating Flight 171. The article appears to rely on unverified sources and secondary reporting, and makes assertions that are neither substantiated by the official investigation nor endorsed by any competent authority.”

The FIP also pointed out that the Aircraft Accidents Investigation Bureau (AIIB) had on Thursday cautioned international media for such selective reporting. “Such actions are irresponsible, especially while the investigation remains ongoing,” it said.