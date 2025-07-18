Five Assam districts hit by drought-like situation

GUWAHATI: Five Assam districts have been hit by a drought-like situation, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Friday.

Addressing a press conference after a cabinet meeting, he said five western Assam districts, such as Kokrajhar, Barpeta, Dhubri, Baksa and Bongaigaon, received less-than-normal rainfall.

“According to IMD and groundwater commission data, these districts received 40% deficient rainfall,” Sarma said.

He also said that the Revenue Department would declare them as hit by a drought-like situation.

Stating that farmers, who had insured their crops under the Fasal Bima Yojana, would be eligible for compensation, he said some other districts of eastern Assam received either excess or deficient rainfall.

Meanwhile, the cabinet approved the issuance of concurrence for financial sanction of Rs 342 crore for the implementation of ‘Mukhya Mantri Eti Koli Duti Paat’ (Assam Tea Garden Workers' Financial Assistance Scheme-2025) flagship scheme.

This initiative marks the 200th year celebration of Assam Tea and aims to provide one-time financial assistance to tea garden workers in recognition of their invaluable contribution.

The main objective of the scheme is to promote financial inclusion by ensuring all beneficiaries have active, Aadhaar-linked bank accounts. The amount of Rs 342 crore will be disbursed in a single instalment of Rs 5,000 per eligible beneficiary to around 7 lakh workers, both temporary and permanent.