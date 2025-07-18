Former Congress MP Kuldeep Rai Sharma arrested in Andaman coop bank loan scam

PORT BLAIR: In a major development, the CID on Friday arrested former Congress MP Kuldeep Rai Sharma in connection with the Andaman and Nicobar State Cooperative Bank Ltd (ANSCBL) loan irregularities case, police said.

Sharma, who formerly served as the chairman of ANSCBL, was arrested from a private hospital in Port Blair where he was admitted due to health issues.

"Sharma was admitted to Dr Ritika's Diagnostic Solutions Multi-Speciality Hospital with some health issues. In the morning, a team of officers led by senior officers went to the private hospital and arrested him," a senior police officer said, adding further legal steps will be determined by the court.

"If necessary, a medical board will reassess his health condition," a senior police officer said. On May 15, an FIR was lodged against Sharma in connection with the same irregularities.

During investigations, police detected interesting money trails leading to the bank accounts of a driver (an employee of one of the accused in the bank loan scam), a tea stall owner at Chouldari here, and a mechanic.

Apart from Sharma, others named in the FIR include the cooperative bank's former chairman, board members and directors/officials of the bank and several beneficiaries.