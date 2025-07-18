Former top ED official who arrested Hemant Soren, Arvind Kejriwal, resigns from IRS

NEW DELHI: Kapil Raj, a former ED officer who supervised the arrests of two chief ministers under the anti-money laundering law, has resigned from government service after serving for about 16 years.

An order issued by the Ministry of Finance on Thursday said the "President of India was pleased to accept his resignation from the Indian Revenue Service (Customs and Indirect Taxes) with effect from July 17."

The 45-year-old officer belonged to the 2009 batch of the IRS. He was involved in the arrest of Hemant Soren (Jharkhand) and Arvind Kejriwal (Delhi).

Sources close to the officer spoke to PTI and attributed "personal reasons" for his resignation from government service where he had about 15 more years to serve, given the age of superannuation is 60.

Raj served in the ED for about eight years and recently completed his deputation in the federal anti-money laundering agency.

He was posted as an Additional Commissioner in the GST Intelligence wing in Delhi till he resigned.