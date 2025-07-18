Hosabale calls for lifestyle that aligns with nature

NEW DELHI: RSS senior functionary Dattatraye Hosabale on Thursday asserted that people should strive to remain untouched by inner pollution as well as environmental pollution.

Speaking at a book launch, he said that both external and internal forms of pollution must be addressed with equal effort and seriousness. He also advocated for a change in lifestyle that aligns with nature, in order to remain unaffected by both types of pollution.

Hosabale further emphasised that internal pollution begins with corruption, arrogance, deceit, and laziness—all of which must be tackled with sincere efforts. He remarked that India’s civilisation is rooted in accepting and embracing all, without conflict or discord, while preserving indigenous moral and cultural values.

Hosabale also highlighted social divisions as part of the problem, noting that a clean environment also entails mental and behavioural change. He emphasized that workers ought to be heard by the seniors of any organisation.