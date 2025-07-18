Jailed J&K MP Engineer Rashid to move resolution for statehood in Parliament

SRINAGAR: As politics on restoration of statehood in Jammu and Kashmir has gained momentum ahead of the monsoon session of parliament, jailed J&K MP Sheikh Rashid, also known as Engineer Rashid, will move a resolution in Parliament seeking its restoration, his party said on Friday.

Awami Ittihad Party (AIP) chief spokesperson Inam Un Nabi said today that party president and jailed Lok Sabha MP from Baramulla Engineer Rashid will bring a resolution in the upcoming Parliament session demanding the restoration of full statehood to Jammu and Kashmir.

The monsoon session of parliament begins on July 21.

“The demand for statehood is not a favour but a constitutional right that was unilaterally taken away in 2019. It is time Parliament corrects this historic wrong. Engineer Rashid’s resolution is a reflection of people’s yearning for dignity, democratic rights and self-respect,” Inam said.

He said despite being “unjustly jailed”, Engineer Rashid has not allowed chains of incarceration to silence the voice of his people.

“He will continue to use every democratic platform available to uphold the aspirations and sentiments of Jammu and Kashmir.”