Jailed J&K MP Engineer Rashid to move resolution for statehood in Parliament

SRINAGAR: As politics on restoration of statehood in Jammu and Kashmir has gained momentum ahead of the monsoon session of parliament, jailed J&K MP Sheikh Rashid, also known as Engineer Rashid, will move a resolution in Parliament seeking its restoration, his party said on Friday.
Awami Ittihad Party (AIP) chief spokesperson Inam Un Nabi said today that party president and jailed Lok Sabha MP from Baramulla Engineer Rashid will bring a resolution in the upcoming Parliament session demanding the restoration of full statehood to Jammu and Kashmir.
The monsoon session of parliament begins on July 21.
“The demand for statehood is not a favour but a constitutional right that was unilaterally taken away in 2019. It is time Parliament corrects this historic wrong. Engineer Rashid’s resolution is a reflection of people’s yearning for dignity, democratic rights and self-respect,” Inam said.
He said despite being “unjustly jailed”, Engineer Rashid has not allowed chains of incarceration to silence the voice of his people.
“He will continue to use every democratic platform available to uphold the aspirations and sentiments of Jammu and Kashmir.”
Engineer Rashid, who is in jail since 2019 in an alleged case of terror funding, last year contested the parliamentary election from Baramulla Lok Sabha seat from jail and won by defeating two political heavy weights Omar Abdullah and Peoples conference chairman and former minister Sajjad Gani Lone.
The AIP has moved an application in Patiala House Court New Delhi seeking permission for Engineer Rashid to attend the monsoon session of parliament starting from July 21.
The NIA has, however, opposed Engineer Rashid’s plea. The court on July 8 reserved its order and it is likely to be announced on July 21, the opening day of the parliament session.