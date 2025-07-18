Jan Suraaj chief Prashant Kishor suffers rib injury during roadshow in Bihar, returns to Patna for better treatment

PATNA: Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor on Friday sustained an injury in his ribs during a roadshow at Ara, the district headquarters of Bhojpur. He was scheduled to address a public rally.
Police said that the incident took place when he leaned out of his vehicle to greet people during a roadshow, ahead of his "Bihar Badlav Sabha" in Ara.
Amidst the overwhelming crowd, he was pushed and reportedly hit the door of the vehicle near his ribs, according to his party leaders. Kishor was then rushed to a hospital in Ara as doctors referred him to Patna for advanced treatment.
Later, he returned without delivering his speech at Babu Kuer Singh Stadium, as part of the ongoing ‘Bihar Badlao Yatra’.
Party sources said that Kishor was scheduled to address the public meeting at around 3.30 pm, but reached the venue at 6 pm, two and a half hours behind schedule. He could not address the meeting as he complained of acute pain in his ribs.
Dr. Vijay Singh, who attended to Kishor at Ara, said that the CT scan report is normal. “He needs rest for three to four days. There is nothing to worry about. He will be fit after taking a rest,” he told the media.
Earlier in the day, a Bhojpur actor-cum-singer, Ritesh Pandey and former IPS officer Jaiprakash Singh joined the party in the presence of Kishor.
“We deliberately chose a day when Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting Bihar,” Kishor said, while welcoming Pandey and Singh to the party.
Singh, a resident of Saran district, who had risen to the rank of ADGP in the Himachal Pradesh cadre, is expected to contest the upcoming assembly elections from a seat in Saran district.
“I opted for VRS after 25 years of service because I realised that Jan Suraaj was out to create a history in my home state,” he told the media. Pandey, a resident of Kargahar in Rohtas district, is likely to try his luck from a seat under the Shahabad region.