Jan Suraaj chief Prashant Kishor suffers rib injury during roadshow in Bihar, returns to Patna for better treatment

PATNA: Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor on Friday sustained an injury in his ribs during a roadshow at Ara, the district headquarters of Bhojpur. He was scheduled to address a public rally.

Police said that the incident took place when he leaned out of his vehicle to greet people during a roadshow, ahead of his "Bihar Badlav Sabha" in Ara.

Amidst the overwhelming crowd, he was pushed and reportedly hit the door of the vehicle near his ribs, according to his party leaders. Kishor was then rushed to a hospital in Ara as doctors referred him to Patna for advanced treatment.

Later, he returned without delivering his speech at Babu Kuer Singh Stadium, as part of the ongoing ‘Bihar Badlao Yatra’.

Party sources said that Kishor was scheduled to address the public meeting at around 3.30 pm, but reached the venue at 6 pm, two and a half hours behind schedule. He could not address the meeting as he complained of acute pain in his ribs.