Jharkhand: 17 Maoists killed, 197 arrested till June 2025 in major crackdown on insurgency

RANCHI: In a significant achievement, Jharkhand Police have allegedly neutralised several top Maoist leaders and arrested nearly 200 cadres as part of ongoing anti-Naxal operations across the state.

According to an official communiqué from the state police headquarters, 17 Maoists were killed in police encounters at different locations, while 197 were arrested between January and June 2025.

Those killed or arrested include top Maoists holding designations such as Regional Commanders (RC), Zonal Committee Members (ZCM), Sub-Zonal Commanders (SZC), and Area Commanders (AC).

Among the deceased are Vivek alias Prayag Manjhi, Central Committee Member (CCM - Maoist), who allegedly carried a bounty of Rs 1 crore; Arvind Yadav alias Ashok, Special Area Committee (SAC - Maoist); and Saheb Ram Manjhi alias Rahul, ZCM (Maoist) with a reward of Rs 10 lakh.

Others include Vinay Ganjhu alias Sanju Ganjhu, ZCM (Maoist); Pappu Lohara alias Suryadev Lohara, ZCM (JJMP) with a reward of Rs 10 lakh; Manish Yadav alias Manish ji, SZC (Maoist) carrying a bounty of Rs 5 lakh; and Sudesh Ganjhu alias Prabhat ji.

Also killed were SZC (JJMP) leader Hemant Majhian with a Rs 5 lakh reward, ACs Hemant Majhian and Shanti Devi (Maoist), and Rahul Turi alias Alok ji. Seven others allegedly linked to TSPC were also killed during these encounters.