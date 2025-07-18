MP Roat’s demand for Bhil Pradesh reignites tribal assertion, triggers constitutional debate in Rajasthan

JAIPUR: The political temperature in Rajasthan has risen sharply after Bharat Adivasi Party (BAP) MP Rajkumar Roat raised the demand for a separate Bhil Pradesh.

Rajkumar Roat, MP from Banswara-Dungarpur and leader of the Bharat Adivasi Party (BAP), recently released a controversial map demanding “Bhil Pradesh”. Following this, there was a political upheaval. BJP leader Rajendra Rathore, MP Mannalal Rawat, and State Minister Babulal Kharari levelled serious allegations like treason and sedition against Rajkumar Roat. In response, Roat accused Rathore of insulting tribal aspirations and misrepresenting constitutional norms.

On Thursday, a massive rally and cultural conference was held at Mangarh Dham in Banswara as part of the Bhil Pradesh Sandesh Yatra, where BAP founder and Lok Sabha MP Rajkumar Roat reignited the long-standing demand for a separate Bhil Pradesh. Addressing a crowd of thousands, Roat called for the creation of a new tribal state by combining over 40 tribal-dominated districts across Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, and Maharashtra.

Ahead of the event, Roat had already stirred political controversy by releasing a proposed Bhil Pradesh map on social media, an act that many see as a direct challenge to constitutional procedure.

Roat frequently cites a historic episode from 1913, when over 1,500 tribal people were allegedly killed at Mangarh under British rule while demanding tribal rights under the leadership of social reformer Govind Guru. That incident is commemorated every year, and Thursday’s rally marked yet another powerful remembrance of the sacrifice—this time with a renewed political message. This year’s yatra, an annual event, was organised on an unprecedented scale, signalling BAP’s intention to push the demand more aggressively, both on ground and in Parliament.

The demand has sparked intense political reactions. Former Leader of Opposition in Rajasthan, BJP’s Rajendra Rathore, condemned the call for Bhil Pradesh as “treason,” accusing Roat of promoting divisive politics. The statement triggered a sharp exchange between the two leaders on social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

Senior BJP leader Rajendra Rathore argued that the Bhil Pradesh demand violates the Constitution and national unity.

Rathore directly questioned Roat's release of the proposed Bhil Pradesh map:

“Is it appropriate to consider yourself above the Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha, and the Constitution by releasing a state map without following the legislative or constitutional process? How can you bypass Parliament in such a serious matter?”

Rathore emphasised, “Any slogan or campaign that seeks to divide the country or challenge its unity should not be accepted under any circumstances. Unfortunately, some people are promoting misleading and divisive narratives like Bhil Pradesh, ignoring constitutional spirit and national interest.” He referenced the formation of Telangana in 2014 as a constitutionally sound example, backed by extensive debate and consensus.

The Bhils are one of India's largest tribal communities, primarily found in western and central India. They form a significant population in parts of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, and Maharashtra.

Meanwhile, the supporters of Bhil Pradesh argue that the cultural identity, dialects, traditions, and socio-economic conditions of the tribal-dominated areas are vastly different from the rest of their respective states, warranting the need for a separate state. Though the idea has been around for decades, it has largely remained on the margins of mainstream politics. However, the recent rise of the Bharat Adivasi Party and Rajkumar Roat’s vocal advocacy have given new momentum to the issue.

In a sharp rebuttal, Rajkumar Roat reminded Rathore of his own legislative experience:

“You have always been known for your grasp of parliamentary procedure. I did not expect such an irresponsible statement from a politician of your stature.”

Roat took further strong objection to the term “treason,” saying, “By using such language, you have insulted former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee—who created Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, and Uttarakhand—as well as your own colleague Nandlal Meena’s father, who once advocated for Bhil Pradesh.”

Roat cited constitutional grounds for his demand: “Our Constitution clearly provides for the formation of new states. Bhil Pradesh satisfies multiple criteria—cultural and linguistic homogeneity, geographic contiguity, lack of equitable resource distribution, and underdevelopment.”

Concluding his response, Roat urged Rathore to revisit the Indian Constitution and the history of state formation:

“Such fact-less and baseless statements are unbecoming of a seasoned parliamentarian. I urge you to study the constitutional provisions on state reorganisation before making misleading public comments.”

“Bhil Pradesh is not a demand raised on emotion alone—it is our right, our truth, and our constitutional resolution,” Roat said.

With both constitutional debates and tribal identity politics now in motion, the future of this demand will depend on how national parties, the judiciary, and civil society respond to the intensifying conversation.