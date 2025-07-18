Multi-crore fake drug racket busted as Delhi-based mastermind arrested in Dehradun after four-year chase

DEHRADUN: In a significant breakthrough, the Uttarakhand Police’s Special Task Force (STF) has arrested the alleged mastermind behind a multi-crore fake drug manufacturing racket that has been supplying spurious life-saving medicines across Uttarakhand and other parts of India for the past four years.

The arrest of Devi Dayal Gupta, owner of Dr Mittal Laboratories Pvt Ltd, based in Ashok Vihar, North West Delhi, marks a major step in dismantling the alleged organised crime syndicate.

The crackdown comes after the State Director General of Police Deepam Seth directed the STF to identify and take stringent action against gangs involved in the manufacturing and sale of counterfeit drugs, which pose a severe threat to public health.

Following the DGP’s directive, SSP STF Navneet Singh Bhullar had instructed his teams to “prepare the complete profile of these fake drug manufacturers and ensure strict action against them.”

Speaking to TNIE, SSP STF Navneet Singh Bhullar said, “On June 1, the STF had previously arrested one Santosh Kumar from Dehradun with a large quantity of fake outer boxes, labels, and QR codes of prominent pharmaceutical companies, including GLENMARK (Telma AM, Telma 40), Ipca Laboratories Ltd (ZERO DOL SP), Intas Pharma Ltd (Gabapin NT), ALKEM Health Science (PAN 40, PAN L), Dr REDDY LABORATORIES (VOVERAN SR 100), and Cadila Pharmaceutical (CODECTUSS TR Cough Syrup).”