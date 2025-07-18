Once marriage declared void, no obligation to pay maintenance: Allahabad HC

LUCKNOW: In a significant ruling, the Allahabad High Court held that once an order is passed declaring a marriage null and void, it automatically dates back to the date of the marriage. In such cases, the man would not be liable to pay maintenance to the wife as the marriage was terminated at the very onset.

The court clarified that when a marriage is declared null and void under Section 11 of the Hindu Marriage Act, it is considered invalid from the very beginning. As a result, no legal obligation remains on the man to provide maintenance to the wife.

The case involved a couple who married in February 2015. However, the relationship quickly turned bitter and the wife filed multiple FIRs against the man, alleging harassment and assault under various relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

During the hearing for anticipatory bail filed by the man, it was discovered that the wife had allegedly been previously married and had not disclosed this fact to the man initially.

The revelation about her existing marital status prompted the man to approach the family court seeking a declaration that their marriage was void. The family court agreed and declared their marriage null and void in November 2021. The wife appealed against this decision but later withdrew her case, making the family court’s order final.

Despite this, the wife pursued maintenance under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, 2005. In August 2022, the Civil Judge in Ghaziabad granted her interim maintenance of ₹10,000 per month under Section 23 of the Act.