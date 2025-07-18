Police examining if speeches by Rahul, Kharge allegedly incited Paikan violence: Assam CM Himanta

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday said the police were examining whether the allegedly provocative speeches made by Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi were responsible for Thursday’s violence at the Paikan Reserve Forest in Goalpara district.

One person was killed and over a dozen others were injured during a clash between allegedly evicted settlers and police-forest battalion personnel. The allegedly evicted settlers carried out an attack with stones and sticks, prompting the personnel to open fire. The injured included several personnel.

Sarma said Gandhi held a meeting in Assam’s Chaygaon on the eve of the incident at Paikan. He said some people, including a Zila Parishad member of the Congress from Goalpara, had gone to listen to Gandhi.

“After the meeting was over, they went to Paikan and provoked people that night. The people pounced upon forest department personnel the next morning,” Sarma said.