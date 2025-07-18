Railways working to roll out 100 new Amrit Bharat trains across India

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Railways, in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a future-ready railway network, is working on an ambitious project to roll out 100 modern and hi-tech Amrit Bharat trains for various parts of the country.
With the inauguration of four more Amrit Bharat trains from across Bihar on Friday by Prime Minister Modi, the total number of operational Amrit Bharat trains in the country has now reached seven, including the three that were already running including two in Bihar’s North and eastern regions.
The Amrit Bharat train sets are being manufactured under the 'Make in India' initiative, using entirely indigenous technology, with a running capacity of 130 kmph.
Working towards the realisation of his vision for a future-ready railway network, Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged-off four new Amrit Bharat trains scheduled to run between Rajendra Nagar (Patna) and New Delhi; Bapudham Motihari and Delhi (Anand Vihar Terminal); Darbhanga and Lucknow (Gomti Nagar); and Malda Town and Lucknow (Gomti Nagar) via Bhagalpur.
On the sideline of this inaugural event, speaking to the TNIE on Friday here, a senior railway official said the Amrit Bharat train sets are being manufactured with the objective of providing a safe and comfortable travel experience for middle-class and economically weaker passengers.
“As a total of 3 Amrit Bharat trains have been currently operational across the country, now the number reached 7. The Ministry of Railway is working to roll out 100 new Amrit Bharat rakes in coming days this year and next to ensure safe and faster affordable rail services to poor and middle class people,” added an official.
He said that earlier, two Amrit Bharat trains had been running between Bihar’s Darbhanga – Anand Vihar Terminal and Saharsa – Lokmanya Tilak Terminal.
“Now, the four more Amrit Bharat trains will start running in Bihar again with all passenger amenities like foldable snack table, mobile holder, foldable bottle holder, fast mobile charging ports, improved and comfortable seating, radium illuminated flooring strips, airline-style lighting that guides the way even in the dark and air spring body which ensures shock-free travel experience”.
A senior railway official, speaking about the features of Amrit Bharat trains, further added that the trains were equipped with modern and Divyangjan-friendly toilets, an electro-pneumatic flushing system, and automatic soap dispensers.
On the safety front, the Amrit Bharat trains have been equipped with the facility of an EP-assisted brake system, and their coaches have been fitted with sealed gangways and vacuum evacuation systems. He further added “The most interesting feature is that the railway has made the talk-back unit available in every coach of Amrit Bharat trains running in Bihar in a majority with fire detection system properly installed for the first time in non-AC coaches”.
Meanwhile, a railway official cited a conservative estimate that the four Amrit Bharat trains flagged off by PM Modi will ferry more than 5–6 lakh people from economically weaker and middle-class sections per month.