Railways working to roll out 100 new Amrit Bharat trains across India

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Railways, in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a future-ready railway network, is working on an ambitious project to roll out 100 modern and hi-tech Amrit Bharat trains for various parts of the country.

With the inauguration of four more Amrit Bharat trains from across Bihar on Friday by Prime Minister Modi, the total number of operational Amrit Bharat trains in the country has now reached seven, including the three that were already running including two in Bihar’s North and eastern regions.

The Amrit Bharat train sets are being manufactured under the 'Make in India' initiative, using entirely indigenous technology, with a running capacity of 130 kmph.

Working towards the realisation of his vision for a future-ready railway network, Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged-off four new Amrit Bharat trains scheduled to run between Rajendra Nagar (Patna) and New Delhi; Bapudham Motihari and Delhi (Anand Vihar Terminal); Darbhanga and Lucknow (Gomti Nagar); and Malda Town and Lucknow (Gomti Nagar) via Bhagalpur.

On the sideline of this inaugural event, speaking to the TNIE on Friday here, a senior railway official said the Amrit Bharat train sets are being manufactured with the objective of providing a safe and comfortable travel experience for middle-class and economically weaker passengers.