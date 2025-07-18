Rickshaw driver attacks female home guard with acid in Gujarat; arrested

AHMEDABAD: In a chilling act of revenge, a rickshaw driver attacked a female home guard jawan with acid during traffic duty in Chhatral village of Kalol taluka of Gujarat on the morning of July 18.

The woman sustained burns on her hand, shoulder, and neck and was rushed to Gandhinagar Civil Hospital where she is undergoing treatment.

The accused, who initially fled the scene, has been arrested.

The shocking incident unfolded under the Chhatral overbridge, where home guard personnel were deployed for routine traffic regulation. Trouble erupted when a female jawan asked a rickshaw driver to properly align his vehicle, which was parked sideways obstructing traffic.

Enraged by the minor instruction, the rickshaw driver picked up a quarrel with her. Before the altercation could escalate, fellow jawans intervened, and the man was escorted to the local police station. After being counselled, he was let off but the confrontation didn’t end there.

Consumed by rage and humiliation, the man allegedly returned home, procured acid, and came back to the Chhatral overbridge within half an hour. Without warning, he approached the same female home guard and hurled acid at her. As she screamed and fled in panic, nearby policemen rushed to her aid and immediately shifted her to Gandhinagar Civil Hospital.