RJD targets PM Modi over Union Minister Lalan Singh’s visit to mutton party during Sawan

PATNA: Opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on Friday took a potshot on Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Bihar’s Motihari, fuelling ongoing controversy over a ‘mutton party’ attended by Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh during the auspicious month of ‘Sawan’.

Leader of Opposition in Bihar assembly Tejashwi Prasad Yadav said that PM Modi would ‘honour’ the leaders who held a ‘mutton’ party during the holy month of ‘Sawan’ during his visit to the state on Friday. “The ‘mutton’ party has exposed the double standards of these people”, he asserted.

On his social media post X, Tejashwi further said, “BJP would now say that it is ‘punya’ that Lalan Singh is feeding mutton to his people and workers, because he is their ally and a union minister. They won’t say anything now.” He said that he hoped that PM Modi would react to ‘mutton’ party during his visit to Motihari.

On Thursday, Union Minister Lalan Singh and Bihar Rural Development minister Ashok Choudhary attended a ‘mutton’ party at Suryagarha in Lakhsarai district after laying foundation stone for several development projects. Suryagarha falls under Munger Lok Sabha constituency, which he represents in the parliament.

BJP had attacked Tejashwi and VIP chief Mukesh Sahani after their photographs went viral on social media eating fish during ‘Navratra’ last year. In addition, saffron party assailed RJD chief Lalu Prasad when he hosted a ‘mutton’ feast during the month of Sawan, which was also attended by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

During the 2024 Lok Sabha election campaign, PM Modi accused Tejashwi of insulting the sentiments of the Hindus by eating fish during ‘Navratra’. The BJP also posted the video showing both Tejashwi and Sahani enjoying fish during election campaign.

The ‘mutton’ feast attended by Lalan Singh and Ashok Choudhary during the month of ‘Sawan’ is likely to be raised during coming assembly elections in the state, due in October-November this year.