RJD usurped poor people's land for jobs, alleges PM Modi at Bihar rally

MOTIHARI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday alleged that the RJD could not think of providing employment to youths as the party usurped the land of poor people before giving them jobs.

He also accused the Congress-RJD combine of playing politics in the name of the poor and socially marginalised people and blamed both parties for the state's earlier neglect and stagnation.

Addressing a public rally in Motihari ahead of the upcoming assembly elections, the PM coined a new slogan, 'Banayenge naya Bihar, phir ek baar NDA sarkar' (We will build a new Bihar, once again an NDA government), igniting chants among the crowd and energising party workers.

The prime minister asserted that he took the resolve of Operation Sindoor from the land of Bihar, and said that the world has witnessed its success.

"The RJD can't think of providing employment to youths, as it usurped the land of the poor people before giving them jobs," the prime minister alleged.

He also asserted that there was a huge gap in development during the RJD-Congress rule in the state. "They never thought about the betterment of the poor. They only played politics in the name of the poor and the socially marginalised," Modi alleged.

Promising more opportunities for the youth, the PM said the Centre would invest Rs 1 lakh crore in providing jobs and employment across the country.