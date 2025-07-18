Six Maoists killed in encounter with forces in Chhattisgarh’s Narayanpur

RAIPUR: At least six cadres of banned outfit CPI (Maoist) were killed in an exchange of fire with security forces in the hilly forested terrain of Abujhmad in Narayanpur district, about 400 km south of Raipur, the Bastar police said on Friday.

“A search operation was launched by a joint team of security forces in the Abujhmad region based on intelligence inputs about the presence of Maoist cadres. An exchange of fire ensued on Friday afternoon and continued intermittently in the forest. Six bodies have been recovered so far from the encounter scene”, said the police in an issued statement.

There was however no report of any injury sustained by the forces.

As the search operation remains underway, further operational details were not shared owing to the safety concerns of the personnel engaged in anti-Maoist campaign on the ground.