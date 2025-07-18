Student's body recovered from hostel in IIT-Kharagpur in West Bengal; suicide suspected

KOLKATA: An incident of unnatural death was reported in IIT Kharagpur (IIT-KGP) on Friday where a student’s body was recovered from one of its hostels.

According to police, the deceased student's name is Ritam Mondal (21). He was a fourth-year mechanical engineering student. He lived in room number 203 of Rajendra Prasad (RP) Hall on the IIT-KGP campus. His body was recovered from there.

On Friday, around 11:30 am, the IIT-KGP authorities came to know about the matter and informed the Hijli police outpost. After that, the police and IIT-KGP security guards went to the spot and rescued the student hanging. He was taken to BC Roy Hospital, where doctors declared him dead. The IIT authorities have informed the family of the deceased student. The family lives in the Regent Park area in Kolkata.

But the reason for his death is not clear yet. According to police sources, it will be clear once the autopsy report is received.



A police official said, “A student’s hanging body has been recovered. An investigation into the incident has been started. Initially, it seems to be a suicide. However, the cause of death will be known only after the autopsy. The family members have been informed.”

