Transgender Bangladeshi national lived in India for decade, traced in Bhopal

BHOPAL: A transgender Bangladeshi national, Abdul Kalam, had been living in Bhopal for the past ten years under the assumed identity of Neha Kinnar.

Surprisingly, during this time, the Bangladeshi national had even managed to get valid identity documents to legitimise herself as an Indian citizen.

Acting on specific intelligence inputs from a specialised unit tracking foreign nationals residing illegally in the state, Abdul Kalam alias Neha Kinnar was recently traced to the Mangalwara locality in old Bhopal.

The Mangalwara and Budhwara areas of old Bhopal are home to a significant transgender population, and Abdul Kalam, living under the identity of Neha Kinnar, had also taken up residence there.

“The third gender individual was recently traced and has since then been questioned by a dedicated team of cops. Initial questioning has revealed that Abdul Kalam, who is aged around 30-32 years presently, entered India illegally, while aged 17 years and since then has lived in various parts of the country, including West Bengal, Assam, Maharashtra and MP. Abdul Kalam has been residing under the assumed identity of Neha Kinnar in Bhopal since the last ten years,” a senior Bhopal police official told TNIE.