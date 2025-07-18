Uttarakhand leads the way in restoring 14 critically endangered plant species

DEHRADUN: The Himalayan state of Uttarakhand – a region boasting 69 per cent forest cover and a strong national presence in wildlife conservation – has launched a unique program to revive 14 critically endangered "Red Category" plant species.

After four years of dedicated effort, the Uttarakhand Forest Department is now ready to re-establish rare plant species in their natural habitats, a unique national initiative to save endangered flora.

This biodiversity conservation program, spearheaded by the Forest Department's research branch, is being hailed as an inspirational step towards a greener future, not just for the state but for the entire country.

Speaking to TNIE, Chief Conservator of Forests (Research) Sanjiv Chaturvedi highlighted the state's rich floral diversity, saying, "Uttarakhand is a biodiversity hotspot renowned for its rich and unique floral diversity, particularly in its high-altitude ecosystems."

"The state harbors a variety of rare, endangered, and threatened (RET) plant species, many of which are endemic to the Western Himalayas and hold immense ecological, medicinal, and cultural significance. These species thrive in fragile habitats ranging from alpine meadows to Terai regions."