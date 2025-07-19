76,000 women-led startups across India, including small towns in Bihar: Union Minister Jitendra Singh

NEW DELHI: "Women-led development is needed for all-round development of the country," asserted Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a speech not too long ago. The country now has over 1.7 lakh startups, with approximately 76,000 of them led by women.

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology Dr Jitendra Singh on Saturday highlighted this achievement, stating that these 1.7 lakh startups, including the 76,000 led by women, are generating over 17 lakh jobs.

“These are not just urban phenomena—Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, including smaller towns in Bihar, are emerging as hotbeds of women-led innovation. This silent revolution is rewriting India’s future, led by first-generation women entrepreneurs, researchers, and policy-makers,” Dr Singh said.

He was speaking at a one-day conference titled 'Viksit Bihar: Envisioning a Developed Bihar through Women’s Participation' jointly organised by the Department of Rural Development, Government of Bihar, in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Public Administration (IIPA), New Delhi, of which Dr Singh is the Co-Chairperson. He stated that India’s journey towards becoming a developed nation by 2047 would be led by empowered women and youth, in line with Prime Minister Modi’s vision under the paradigm of Women-Led Development.

Dr Singh emphasised that over the past 11 years, the Modi government has focused its governance around four pillars—the Poor, Farmers, Youth, and Women.

He remarked, “Women-centric governance has not only empowered individuals, but reshaped society. What began as targeted welfare has now evolved into institutional leadership."