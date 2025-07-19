Alternate route to strategic Depsang, DBO to be operational by end of 2026

NEW DELHI: An alternate route to the strategically significant Depsang and Daulet Beg Oldie (DBO) is in advanced stages of development and expected to become fully operational from November 2026.

The new road, which runs almost parallel to the existing Darbuk--Shyok--Daulet Beg--Oldie (DSDBO) road, follows the alignment of Sasoma--Saser La--Saser Brangsa--Gapshan--DBO.

Presently the Darbuk-Shyok-Daulet Beg-Oldie (DSDBO) exists as the only road link for the forces, which is under the direct observation of the Chinese forces at some locations.

According to sources, the strategically important 255-km DSDBO road ends at 16,614 ft high DBO, about 20 km short of the 18,700-ft high KK Pass. It has around 37 bridges, of various lengths and width, making the communication smooth. The alternate road to DBO, which is about 130-km-long, has a total of 9 bridges of 40T capacity.

Sources said: “We have completed everything from Sasoma to Saser Brangsa and ahead of it, eastward---Murgo and Gapshan---over 70 per cent work is done. We are certain that the entire stretch will be operational by October-November next year.”