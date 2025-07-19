BJP leaders meet for strategy to counter Opposition

No official statement was released about the meeting’s outcome, but a source indicated that the discussions likely covered the government’s and the BJP’s approach to the session, in which the government will introduce several crucial Bills. An all-party meeting is expected to be held onSunday. The customary meeting of the NDA leaders will be convened either on Sunday evening or Monday morning.

According to sources, ministers engaged in wide-ranging discussions not only on the government’s stance on various issues that the Opposition may raise but also formulated ways to counter the Opposition’s potential attacks.

“It is almost clear that the Opposition will try to create uproar on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls in Bihar, the Pahalgam attack and Operation Sindoor and the government and all NDA leaders are united to expose the Opposition,” said a senior BJP leader.

