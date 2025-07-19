CBI arrests BSF accounts officer in Delhi for accepting Rs 40,000 bribe to clear arrears

NEW DELHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday said it has apprehended an Assistant Accounts Officer (AAO) of the Pay and Accounts Office (PAO) within the Border Security Force (BSF) in Delhi, while accepting a bribe of Rs. 40,000 from the complainant.

Official sources in the CBI said that the agency registered the case on Friday against the accused AAO, PAO Office, BSF, Delhi and other unknown persons on the basis of a complaint filed by the complainant for clearing the pay & arrears bills.

The accused, Dharmendra Kumar was caught red-handed during a trap laid by the CBI following the complaint from Mahesh Singh, a pharmacist with the 16 Battalion of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) stationed in Dwarka, the officials said.

In his complaint, Mahesh Singh alleged that Kumar Verma demanded a 15–20 percent cut – amounting to nearly Rs 2 lakh - from the arrears due to him, in exchange for clearing the bills, the officials said, adding that the bribe demand was allegedly made via social media on July 16, when Singh reached out to inquire about the delay in processing his arrears.