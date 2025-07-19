Chopper hit overhead cable while attempting emergency landing: AAIB report on Uttarkashi tragedy

NEW DELHI: The preliminary investigation into the helicopter crash in Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi district on May 8 has revealed that the chopper struck an overhead fibre cable with its main rotor blade while attempting an emergency landing.

“The aircraft failed to land and subsequently tumbled down the hillside, eventually coming to rest against a tree roughly 250 feet into a gorge,” according to the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB)’s preliminary probe report.

The Bell 407 helicopter, operated by Aerotrans Services Private Limited, was en route from Kharsali (Yamunotri) to Jhala (Gangotri) when it went down near the Gangnani area, killing all six people on board.

The crash occurred after the 59-year-old pilot, with over 6,100 flying hours, attempted an emergency landing on the Uttarkashi–Gangotri road following a descent from cruising altitude.

The main rotor struck a fibre-optic cable running parallel to the road, causing the aircraft to lose control and plunge into a gorge, the report said.

The AAIB noted that international agencies, the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and the Transportation Safety Board (TSB) of Canada—have appointed official representatives and technical advisors to assist with the investigation.