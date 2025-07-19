CPM calls for a nationwide protest against SIR in Bihar

NEW DELHI: The Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPM) on Saturday called for a nationwide protest on August 8 against SIR.

A statement by the Polit Bureau of the party alleged that the Election Commission (EC) is biased in favour of the BJP-led government and complicit with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in implementing the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls in Bihar.

“The EC, which until now had acted in favour of the BJP-led government, has now become complicit in implementing the RSS or Sangh Parivar agenda. This (SIR) attack on democratic rights, which is sought to be extended across the country, must not be allowed. It is to be noted that even some of the alliance partners of the BJP, like the TDP, have voiced their concerns about the SIR. The CPM calls for protests to be held throughout the country on 8th August 2025 against this anti-democratic exercise of the EC,” read a statement issued by the Polit Bureau of the party on Saturday.

The party further said that the Commission wants to extend this exercise to the entire country-- in the name of revising the electoral rolls-- and is appropriating the authority to verify the citizenship of voters, which is outside its constitutional remit.

“Under the baseless pretext of weeding out foreigners from the electoral rolls, they are disenfranchising vast sections of minorities and other select groups. The entire process is fraught with various violations, and even the right to vote guaranteed by the Constitution may be denied to many," the party said.

"The NRC exercise, which was widely opposed by the people before the Covid pandemic, is sought to be enforced surreptitiously through the back door,” the party added.