CPM calls for a nationwide protest against SIR in Bihar

NEW DELHI: The Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPM) on Saturday called for a nationwide protest on August 8 against SIR.
A statement by the Polit Bureau of the party alleged that the Election Commission (EC) is biased in favour of the BJP-led government and complicit with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in implementing the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls in Bihar.
“The EC, which until now had acted in favour of the BJP-led government, has now become complicit in implementing the RSS or Sangh Parivar agenda. This (SIR) attack on democratic rights, which is sought to be extended across the country, must not be allowed. It is to be noted that even some of the alliance partners of the BJP, like the TDP, have voiced their concerns about the SIR. The CPM calls for protests to be held throughout the country on 8th August 2025 against this anti-democratic exercise of the EC,” read a statement issued by the Polit Bureau of the party on Saturday.
The party further said that the Commission wants to extend this exercise to the entire country-- in the name of revising the electoral rolls-- and is appropriating the authority to verify the citizenship of voters, which is outside its constitutional remit.
“Under the baseless pretext of weeding out foreigners from the electoral rolls, they are disenfranchising vast sections of minorities and other select groups. The entire process is fraught with various violations, and even the right to vote guaranteed by the Constitution may be denied to many," the party said.
"The NRC exercise, which was widely opposed by the people before the Covid pandemic, is sought to be enforced surreptitiously through the back door,” the party added.
On the bills likely to be tabled in the Monsoon Session of Parliament, the Polit Bureau said that the CPM would mobilise other opposition parties to vote against these bills.
The Polit Bureau also expressed concern over the trade deals that the Government intends to sign with countries such as the United States and the European Union (EU). The party demanded that the Government should consult various stakeholders before going on a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) signing spree.
It also alleged that the Centre had already succumbed to US pressure and is opening various sectors of our economy to exploitation. “The Government’s haste to conclude a trade deal is leading to the surrender of our country’s interests in vital areas like dairy, agriculture, defence, pharmaceuticals, finance, etc. The CPM opposes all trade deals that compromise our sovereignty and sacrifice the interests of our country,” in the statement, the party noted.
The CPM also said that the Maharashtra Public Security Bill passed by the BJP government is a major attack on the democratic rights of the people. In the name of fighting extreme Left-wing forces, the bill seeks to portray all those who express dissent as a threat to public safety and national security. The bill deliberately leaves the definition of extreme Left-wing forces and similar organisations vague, creating ample scope for targeting any opposition.”
The party appealed to all the political parties and democratic forces to protest the authoritarian bill and demand its immediate repeal.
It also demanded immediate steps for the restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) and to respect the people’s mandate that elected the state government.
The CPM, referring to alleged attacks on Bengali-speaking people in different states, sought the Government to cease illegal detentions and protect people’s rights.
On eviction in Assam, party alleged that the BJP and RSS are trying to exploit ethnic differences across various northeastern states to create divisions and establish their dominance. “These moves will harm the unity and integrity of our country, particularly in a region that shares a long international border,” said the party.