'Divisive agenda of BJP in Assam crossed all limits, people will fight back': Mamata Banerjee

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday slammed the BJP government in Assam for threatening Bengali-speaking people in the northeastern state, who want to "peacefully coexist, respecting all languages and religions."

Banerjee also asserted that the "divisive agenda" of the BJP in Assam has "crossed all limits."

The TMC supremo has been accusing the Centre and the BJP-ruled states of systematically targeting Bengali-speaking migrants by branding them as "illegal Bangladeshi" or "Rohingya."

"The second most spoken language in the country, Bangla, is also the second most spoken language of Assam. To threaten citizens, who want to coexist peacefully respecting all languages and religions, with persecution for upholding their own mother tongue is discriminatory and unconstitutional. This divisive agenda of the BJP in Assam has crossed all limits and people of Assam will fight back," she said in a post on X.