BJP respects Bengali 'ashmita,' says PM Modi at Bengal rally; accuses TMC of being 'barrier' to development of state

KOLKATA: Beginning his speech with "Jai Maa Kali," and "Jai Maa Durga" chants in a bid to connect with the Bengali psyche, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that BJP is the only party that truly respects and protects Bengali 'ashmita' (pride).
Highlighting the BJP's plans towards the development of West Bengal, he urged the people of the state to dislodge the ruling Trinamool Congress government alleging it to be "corrupt and non-performing."
"Bikoshito Bangla Modir Guarantee (Developed Bengal is Modi’s Guarantee)," the prime minister said as he unveiled a slew of developmental projects for the state worth around Rs 5,400 crore.
Addressing a public rally at Durgapur, PM Modi launched a scathing attack at the TMC government, calling it a barrier to the development of the state.
“When this barrier falls down, Bengal will rapidly progress on the path of development. Bengal will play a very important role in our goal to achieve Vikshit Bharat,” Modi said.
"West Bengal will play an important role in making a developed India. For this reason, today the BJP is seeking your blessings. BJP has come to power in Assam after a long time. Today Assam is progressing at a great pace. The BJP government has also done a great job in Tripura. The BJP has formed a government in Odisha. You will see that development will be very fast in Odisha too," he said.
"So, give BJP a chance for once. Those who are honest, efficient and courageous. Developed Bengal is Modi's guarantee. Developed Bengal is BJP's resolve,” Modi stressed.
Stating that Bengal used to be the centre of India's development and an employment hub, he said, "But now the picture has changed. Today, the youth are leaving West Bengal. Even for small jobs, they have to go to other states."
"Bengal wants change, wants development…I am telling you that it is possible to change the situation in Bengal. After the BJP government comes here, West Bengal will become one of the most industrialized states," he said.
Responding to allegations by Chief Minister Mamata Bannerjee and the TMC regarding the harassment of Bengali-speaking migrants in several BJP-ruled states, including Assam, Gujarat, Delhi, Odisha, and Maharashtra, PM Modi said that Bengali pride is of utmost importance for the BJP.
"For BJP, Bengali identity is above all. But what is happening here? Trinamool is threatening West Bengal's culture for its own sake. It is bringing in infiltrators, making fake identity cards. It has created an ecosystem, as a result, the country is being harmed, Bengal is being harmed. They have crossed all limits (for appeasement),” he said.
“But from the land of Maa Durga, I want to say that those who are not citizens of India, those who have infiltrated, will be dealt with in a fair manner according to the constitution of India. BJP will not allow any conspiracy against Bengali identity to succeed. This is Modi's guarantee,” he added.
Modi further accused the TMC government of being "partisan."
“Imagine for a moment a place like Murshidabad where there is rioting, violence in small incidents and the police work for one party, where there is no hope of justice, how is it possible to invest there. Here the state government cannot protect people's lives and shops. That is why investors are worried,” he claimed.
"The Trinamool's goon tax is creating obstacles to investment in Bengal. Here the government has only allowed its leaders to openly commit corruption. That is why many companies have left West Bengal. That is why the youth community here is not able to progress. The state is in a bad condition. That is why today everyone is saying, ‘Trinamool Hatao, save Bengal’,” he alleged.
Referring to the school jobs scam, Modi alleged thousands of teachers were rendered jobless due to corruption at the grassroots.
"Jobless families are facing problems, while the future of students is in darkness. The situation is such that the court is saying that this is systemic corruption. Trinamool has put both the present and future of Bengal in crisis,” he said.
In apparent reference to the sexual assault and murder of a woman doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in August last year, Modi said, “This land belongs to Dr Kadambari Ganguly, who was the first modern woman doctor. Today is her birthday. But hospitals in West Bengal are not safe. You have seen how Trinamool tried to hide the criminals after the atrocities were committed on a woman doctor.”