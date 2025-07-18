BJP respects Bengali 'ashmita,' says PM Modi at Bengal rally; accuses TMC of being 'barrier' to development of state

KOLKATA: Beginning his speech with "Jai Maa Kali," and "Jai Maa Durga" chants in a bid to connect with the Bengali psyche, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that BJP is the only party that truly respects and protects Bengali 'ashmita' (pride).

Highlighting the BJP's plans towards the development of West Bengal, he urged the people of the state to dislodge the ruling Trinamool Congress government alleging it to be "corrupt and non-performing."

"Bikoshito Bangla Modir Guarantee (Developed Bengal is Modi’s Guarantee)," the prime minister said as he unveiled a slew of developmental projects for the state worth around Rs 5,400 crore.

Addressing a public rally at Durgapur, PM Modi launched a scathing attack at the TMC government, calling it a barrier to the development of the state.

“When this barrier falls down, Bengal will rapidly progress on the path of development. Bengal will play a very important role in our goal to achieve Vikshit Bharat,” Modi said.

"West Bengal will play an important role in making a developed India. For this reason, today the BJP is seeking your blessings. BJP has come to power in Assam after a long time. Today Assam is progressing at a great pace. The BJP government has also done a great job in Tripura. The BJP has formed a government in Odisha. You will see that development will be very fast in Odisha too," he said.

"So, give BJP a chance for once. Those who are honest, efficient and courageous. Developed Bengal is Modi's guarantee. Developed Bengal is BJP's resolve,” Modi stressed.