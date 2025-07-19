'Fake permission' issued for tree felling in Ridge area for housing project: Delhi Forest dept to SC

The plea, which sought contempt action against authorities for tree felling and levelling the said parcel of land for the project in the area, is likely to be heard on July 21 by a bench headed by Justice Surya Kant.

The forest officer, in his affidavit, said on December 13 last year, he wrote a letter to the station house officer (SHO) of the Vasant Kunj Police Station, seeking cognisance of the issue and registration of an FIR under relevant provisions of law.

The affidavit further said that the assistant sub-inspector at the Vasant Kunj Police Station probing the FIR has written back to the forest officer, saying that the alleged forged permission is illegible.

It informed the court that the police officer has also said in his letter that the disputed location cannot be found, and during the interrogation, Rakesh Kumar Sharma, refused the allegation regarding forged permission for felling/damaging of trees.

"The assistant sub-inspector has requested an original copy of the forged permission to process the matter further; otherwise, the complaint shall be closed.

It is pertinent to mention that the same issue is sought by the Central Empowered Committee (CEC)...and the intimation of the same has already been sent on March 3, 2025," the affidavit said.

The forest officer said in the affidavit that in response to the report of the assistant sub-inspector, a letter was issued to the Vasant Kunj Police Station SHO on March 13, 2025, by him, stating that the copy of the forged permission/documents provided earlier was the only copy available in his office.

The plea said in the pleading before the Delhi High Court, it was revealed that activities were carried out for the construction of residential buildings by alleged contemnors, and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi has sanctioned the building plan for the said building construction.

"To the best of the petitioner's knowledge, no permission has been sought from this court before undertaking the said contemptuous activities.

It is also evident that the officials of the Forest Department, GNCTD and the Ridge Management Board took no action to prevent the said activity or stop the same," the plea said.

The Ridge area in Delhi, which is an ecologically sensitive zone, is divided into five fragmented zones namely  Northern Ridge, Central Ridge, South Central Ridge, Southern Ridge and Nanakpura South Central Ridge.

Several orders have been passed from time to time by the courts and authorities for its protection.

On May 7, the top court had issued a show cause notice to the authorities asking as to why the contempt proceedings, under the Contempt of Courts Act, 1971, should not be initiated against them for the alleged violation of the order dated May 9, 1996, and listed the petition for hearing on July 21.