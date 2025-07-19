'Flipkart' booked in Chhattisgarh for selling lethal knife used in petrol-pump murder

RAIPUR: The Raipur police on Saturday registered an FIR against e-commerce store Flipkart holding it accountable for selling "banned (lethal) knives" on its platform. This after two persons used the knife purchased from the online company to commit a murder and loot a petrol pump.

“The online shopping site Flipkart has violated our strict instructions to avoid selling or delivering lethal knives or sharp-edge weapons. The accused who killed a staff member of a petrol pump and looted money had ordered knives from Flipkart. Another employee was left critically injured in the knife-crime. An FIR has been lodged against Flipkart. The case was also registered against a courier agency ‘Elastic Run’ associated with Flipkart to deliver their products”, Vivek Shukla, additional superintendent of police (Nava Raipur) told TNIE.

The police arrested six persons including manager and employees of Flipkart and the courier company under the BNS section 125-B (endanger human life or personal safety) and section 3(5) causing grievous hurt.

Earlier the Raipur police in the separate FIR registered case against the two accused arrested for murder, causing hurt during robbery, and offences related to Arms Act.

The two accused Sameer Tandon (21) and Kunal Tiwari (24) came on their motorbike to a petrol pump at Umaria in the outskirts of Raipur. Following some altercations there, the two accused attacked the employees Anil Gaikwad and Yogesh Miri and fled after looting the money from them. Miri succumbed to his injuries and Gaikwad is battling for his life in a hospital. The police said they succeeded in identifying the offenders observing the footage of CCTV cameras at the locations while also gathering inputs from locals.