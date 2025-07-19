IIM-Calcutta rape case: Accused granted bail with a bail bond of Rs 50,000

Kolkata's Alipore court granted an interim bail to the IIM Calcutta rape accused on a bail bond of Rs 50,000 on Saturday evening.

The second-year male student of IIM-C was arrested and produced in court on July 12, for raping a woman inside a boy's hostel on campus.

The Haridevpur Police Station arrested the accused after an FIR was registered by the survivor.

The court observed that the victim had not cooperated with the investigation, according to ANI.