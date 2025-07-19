IIM-Calcutta rape case: Accused granted bail with a bail bond of Rs 50,000

Kolkata's Alipore court granted an interim bail to the IIM Calcutta rape accused on a bail bond of Rs 50,000 on Saturday evening.
The second-year male student of IIM-C was arrested and produced in court on July 12, for raping a woman inside a boy's hostel on campus.
The Haridevpur Police Station arrested the accused after an FIR was registered by the survivor.
The court observed that the victim had not cooperated with the investigation, according to ANI.
The complainant reportedly skipped two appearances before the magistrate to record her statement.
Police have been trying to contact her since then for investigation purposes, however, according to Kolkata Police sources, they have been unable to reach her, as her phone has been switched off.
The incident took place in July 11. The victim claimed she was raped after being invited to the hostel under the pretext of a counselling session. In her complaint, she stated that she lost consciousness after consuming drinks spiked with a sedative and she realised she had been sexually assaulted after regaining consciousness.
The father of the victim later denied the claims and said his daughter was neither raped nor tortured.