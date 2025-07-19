Illegal betting apps case: ED summons Google, Meta officials to depose before it on Monday

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate has summoned representatives of tech giants Meta and Google as part of its investigation into illegal betting apps case under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and asked them to depose before it here for recording their statement on Monday, official sources said on Saturday.

The two companies are yet to give their response on the development either through a public statement or to the agency.

The ED has been probing multiple online platforms hosting illegal betting and gambling links, including instances of advertisements placed for them on various Internet-based social media outlets and app stores.

According to the agency sources, the representatives of the tech giants have asked to depose before it to make the investigators understand how such illegal platforms “are able to place advertisements on their social media and communication links”.

Notably, even a few celebrities from the field of sports and cinema are also under the ED’s scanner in these cases, as some of them are already questioned and a few others are also expected to be summoned by the agency soon, the sources said.

Earlier, the ED in official statements had alleged that illegal online betting and gambling platforms were cheating innocent people of their hard-earned money and also laundering and evading taxes worth crores of rupees.