India exercised sovereign right in Operation Sindoor, Birla tells Korean delegation

NEW DELHI: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Friday reaffirmed India’s unwavering commitment to its Zero Tolerance policy against terrorism during a meeting with a parliamentary delegation from the Republic of Korea, led by former Prime Minister Kim Boo Kyum, at Parliament House.

Birla strongly condemned the recent terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir, in which 26 civilians were killed, and said such “heinous acts shock the conscience of the international community.”

He said that in light of Pakistan’s continued inaction against terror infrastructure on its soil, India had exercised its sovereign right to respond. Briefing the Korean delegation on Operation Sindoor, Birla described India’s response as “measured, non-provocative, and aimed exclusively at dismantling terrorist infrastructure and neutralising threats.”

He also stated that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India’s Zero Tolerance policy is being implemented “resolutely through robust legislation and capable institutions.” Birla expressed hope for Korea’s continued support in India’s fight against terrorism.

Thanking South Korea for condemning the Pahalgam attack, Birla also conveyed appreciation to the Speaker of the Korean National Assembly for the message of condolence following the Ahmedabad plane crash.

He congratulated the people of Korea on the successful conduct of their presidential elections and extended greetings to President Lee Jae-myung, noting with appreciation his previous role as Chairman of the Korea-India Parliamentary Friendship Group.

Birla said India values its shared commitment with Korea to democratic principles and noted that both countries have vibrant parliamentary systems that reflect the aspirations and diversity of their people.

He also informed the delegation that the Monsoon Session of Parliament will be held from July 21 to August 21, during which key national and global issues will be discussed, alongside legislative business.

Highlighting the role of technology in governance, Birla said the Indian Parliament has adopted tools like artificial intelligence and machine learning to enhance transparency, efficiency, and citizen engagement. He expressed India’s willingness to share this technological experience with Korea to strengthen democratic institutions.

Birla welcomed the formation of a Korea-India Parliamentary Friendship Group in the Korean National Assembly and said a similar group is under consideration in the Indian Parliament. He hoped these platforms would further deepen parliamentary exchanges and cooperation.

He said both countries, as democratic partners in the Indo-Pacific, would continue working together to ensure peace, security, and economic progress in the region.