Jaipur Diary | Slapgate shakes Rajasthan, Gehlot adds fuel

Rajasthan’s power corridors echo a scandalous whisper — an IPS officer was allegedly slapped inside the Chief Minister’s residence or office. The news surfaced briefly, denied just as swiftly, but the rumour has only gained traction since. Former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has contributed his bit. “Been hearing it for a long time. Something definitely happened. Now what exactly happened—if you know, please tell,” Gehlot said with a hint of sarcasm. He added, “Some say it was an assault. Some say a slap. Such talk about the CMO or CMR—I’ve never heard before. Personally, I don’t believe it.” For now, the slap remains unseen. There’s just the echo.

Shah’s seating strategy hints at BJP next move?

This week in Jaipur, Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah gave a master class in balance as strategy. In a crafty move, Shah seated CM Bhajanlal Sharma on one side of him and former CM Vasundhara Raje on the other—two leaders whose political equations are under quiet scrutiny. Raje, known to be miffed with the high command since the last Assembly polls, was all smiles. Was it just courtesy, or a coded message from the top brass? Whispers suggest the party could be prepping for a national shuffle, with the next BJP national president possibly from Rajasthan. Names doing the rounds? Bhupender Yadav, and yes, Vasundhara Raje herself.

Sachin Pilot’s chances in Tonk under the scanner

A fresh storm is brewing in Rajasthan politics. From the pages of a book. Ex-minister and five-time MLA Surendra Vyas is taking aim at Congress leader Sachin Pilot, questioning his intent and electoral future in Tonk. In his newly released book ‘Ek Vifal Rajnitik Yatra’, Vyas claims that if Pilot contests the 2028 assembly election from Tonk, even as the CM face, his defeat is inevitable. Vyas writes Pilot wants to block any strong Muslim candidate in Tonk to protect his Gurjar vote bank. “The common Muslim in Tonk feels ashamed that they’re forced to support a non-Muslim candidate against their community’s interest just to stop the BJP.”

Rajesh Asnani

Our correspondent in Jaipur

rajesh.asnani@newindianexpress.com